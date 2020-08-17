The Weeknd Donates $300,000 To Global Aid for Lebanon

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Chart-topping recording artist The Weeknd dug deep to help the victims of an explosion in downtown Beirut that killed hundreds and left thousands more without a home.

The Canadian singer-songwriter donated a cool $300,000 to the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign, a charity effort established to assist victims of the blast, which appears to have occured when 2,700 hundreds tons of ammonium nitrate fertalizer exploded during a fire at the city’s port, killing at least 170, injuring thousand, and left an estimated 300,000 homeless.

The Weeknd’s donation was highlighted by his manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby in an Instagram post.

“I am so honored and humbled to work with artist’s who have such deep care for the world and right now for our brothers & sisters of Lebanon who are in pain and need our collective help. I want to thank my brother @theweeknd for his generous and class act of donating $300,000 to the Global Aid for Lebanon campaign,” Slaiby wrote.

He also singled out Live Nation boss Michael Rapino and the Live Nation family for a $50,000 donation.

Slaiby, who is Lebanese, emigrated to Montreal with his family when he was 15, amid the Lebanese Civil War.