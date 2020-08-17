Ticketmaster Shakes Up Leadership Team, Jared Smith Named Global Chairman

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketmaster has reconfigured its senior leadership by integrating its international and North American businesses into one team.

The changes, which were first reported by Billboard, saw Ticketmaster North America President Jared Smith promoted to Global Chairman. Global Business at the ticketing giant.

Smith, who has been with Ticketmaster since 2003, previously served as Chief Operating Officer before he was promoted to President of Ticketmaster North America in 2012.

Amy Howe, who previously served as President of North America, was promoted to Chief Operating officer, and Ticketmaster’s President of International, Mark Yovich was promoted to President of Global Business at the ticketing giant, Billboard reported.

The moves come as Ticketmaster’s parent Live Nation contends with the fallout of months without revenue and as the ticketing company gears up for what it hopes will be a busy 2021.