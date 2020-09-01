Cristina Chavez Named SVP A&R At Hallwood Media

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Cristina Chavez has been named as Senior Vice President of A&R/Management at Hallwood Media, the new writer/producer management company launched by Neil Jacobson.

In her new role, Chavez will be tasked with expanding Hallwood’s client roster, with a particular focus on the R&B and Hip-Hop space.

“Cristina is a wonderful addition to our team and brings two important skills to Hallwood,” said Hallwood CEO Neil Jacobson, “First, she’s brilliant and has great relationships across the industry that will benefit her clients and our overall roster. Second, she brings knowledge from the P.R.O. world that is extremely specialized and will be hugely important as the publishing side of our industry undergoes a massive shift over the next 18 months.”

Chavez brings extensive industry experience to her new role, serving most recently as ASCAP’s Membership Executive in the Urban Department.

Prior to ASCAP, Chavez spent five years at BET where she oversaw the networks’ Music Matters campaign and booking both established and rising artists for performances and interviews.

“In under a year, Neil and the Hallwood team have created a service-focused management company that’s second-to-none,” shared Chavez. “I’m excited to be joining the team now and look forward to building on their success.”