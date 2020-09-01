RedAlertRESTART: Struggling Venues Turn Red Tonight In #WeMakeEvents Call To Action

(Hypebot) — Tonight, September 1st, #WeMakeEvents, a coalition of live music trade groups businesses, unions, and event workers will light up their venues, homes, and cities red in over 1,500 locations across North America to support of the live events sector.

#RedAlertRESTART is designed to jump-start the campaign for federal help for the live events industry with mass participation.

How Important Are Live Events To The Economy?

Live events employ over 12 million people.

Live events contribute over $1 trillion annually to the US economy.

95% of live events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

96% of companies have cut staff and/or wages.

77% of people in the live events industry have lost 100% of their income, including 97% of 1099 workers.

How To Participate Tonight

LIVE EVENTS PROFESSIONALS & VENUES

LIVE EVENTS PROFESSIONALS & VENUES

Help get more venues lit up! Hit up your friends in the industry and ask if they're participating. Help us spread the word and make this thing viral!

LIVE EVENT FANS

Contact your representatives below using the Action network widget Post a red-tinted photo of your favorite live event to your social media with the following caption:#RedAlertRESTART: the live events we love may never recover from the pandemic, we need to take action! Take 2 minutes to contact your representatives here, and post a red photo of you at your favorite event, too: https://wemakeevents.org #WeMakeEvents #ExtendPUAYou can turn your photo red here: https://www11.lunapic.com/editor/?action=tint Check out the hashtag #RedAlertRESTART and share/RT images of venues and live events workers you love.

