Australia’s BIGSOUND Conference Goes Virtual For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the prominent Australian music festival and industry conference BIGSOUND announced that the 2020 edition of the event will be going virtual with free admission.

Set for October 21 and 22, BIGSOUND 2020 will focus on community, survival and what the future of the industry will look like in the post COVID-19 world.

“BIGSOUND has always been about bringing our business and arts community together and while we were hopeful of being in our spiritual home in the Fortitude Valley live music precinct, 2020 has made other arrangements,” said QMusic CEO Angela Samut.

“It has never been more important for the Australian industry to come together to focus on survival and re-futuring with a program that offers a mainstream conference program, professional development and mental health activities as well as the introduction of The BIGSOUND 50.”

As well, BIGSOUND Festival co-programmers Dom Miller and Ruby-Jean McCabe, alongside First Nations Programmer Alethea Beetson, will curate a selection of emerging Australian artists to be featured as part of the BIGSOUND 50.

Artists selected for The BIGSOUND50 will receive industry mentorship, meetings with key professionals and opportunities to connect with delegates, as well as first priority application access to be featured in a showcase at BIGSOUND 2021.

BIGSOUND will continue its partnership with Spotify to feature First Nations House, which will include domestic and international delegates discussing the future of the music industry, creating virtual performance opportunities and opportunities for networking the music industry from a First Nations perspective.

“Working with Spotify, we are able to give more space to First Nations artists from these lands, and also continue our collaborations with our First Nations relatives across the oceans – in particular Aotearoa (New Zealand) and Turtle Island (Canada).”

Delegates who purchased tickets to this year’s conference will receive a full refund and early access to registration for the virtual event.

The full BIGSOUND delegate portal will be open for registrants from the end of September for networking and exclusive content.