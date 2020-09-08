Temptations Lead Singer Bruce Williamson Dies Of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Bruce Williamson, an R&B, gospel and soul singer best known as one of the lead singers for The Temptations, died on September 6th of complications of COVID-19. He was 50.

His passing was confirmed by his son in a post on social media.

“There’s no words in the world that can express how I feel right now,” Williamson’s son said. “I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are.”

A native of California, Williamson began performing in church before transitioning to secular music as the frontman of the Las Vegas-based cover band BlackBerry Jam.

In 2007, he joined The Temptations, stepping in for departing tenor G.C. Cameron. He performed with the group until 2015 when he stepped back, citing health issues.

After departing the group, he returned to his gospel roots and reconfigured BlackBerry Jam and was reportedly working on several albums at the time of his passing.

A statement from The Temptations following Williamson’s death said: “We are deeply saddened and mourn the loss of Bruce Williamson Jr., one of our brothers. Once you are a Temptation you are always a Temptation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”