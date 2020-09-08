Thom Yorke Postpones His Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes Tour Again

(CelebrityAccess) — For the second time, former Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke announced he’s postponing his ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ and shed several dates from the run entirely.

The tour, which was initially planned for Spring 2020, was pushed back to fall by the unwelcomed arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the several key dates for rescheduled fall run have been canceled, including the opener at The Anthem in Washington D.C., the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, and the Mission Ballroom in Denver.

Other dates on the tour have been postponed “until new dates can be scheduled.”

However, Yorke is still lined up for a European run which starts on June 12th, 2021 at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester with additional dates stretching through July.