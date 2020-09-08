The Wu-Tang Clan Signs Admin Deal With Downtown Music Publishing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Publishing has sealed a deal to administer the global publishing rights of hip-hop legends The Wu-Tang clan.

The deal, struck with Wu-Tang Productions, and owners Robert “RZA” Diggs and Mitchell “Divine” Diggs will see Downtown represent the iconic hip-hop group’s interest in songs from its back catalog as well as select works written by individual members of the Wu-Tang collective.

The writers represented under the deal include co-founders Ghostface Killah, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Raekwon, RZA and U-God.

Also covered are solo works by Cappadonna, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon and RZA, as well as songs recorded by other artists, including Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Danny Brown, Drake, Justin Bieber, Lauryn Hill, Logic, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Mobb Deep, Pete Rock, Rick Ross, Swizz Beatz, The Game, The Pharcyde and Wyclef Jean, among others.

“Wu-Tang Clan isn’t just one of hip-hop’s most influential groups, it’s an iconic institution in every sense of the word — with a legacy that extends well beyond the realm of music,” said Justin Kalifowitz, CEO of Downtown Music Holdings, parent company of Downtown Music Publishing. “As a New Yorker, representing some of East Coast hip-hop’s most revered legends — whose stories are so ingrained in the culture of our city — is a tremendous honor.”

Wu-Tang Productions was represented in the deal by their longtime attorney Tim Mandelbaum of Fox Rothschild, LLP.