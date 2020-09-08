Live Nation Expands The Live From The Drive-In Concert Series With New Shows In October

ALPHARETTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has revived the Live From The Drive-In Concert series with a new round of shows, including performances by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Blackberry Smoke, Indigo Girls, and Yacht Rock Revue.

The concerts, which will take place at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA, on October 16-17 & October 23-24, will feature live music, and a socially distanced tailgating experience.

As with previous concerts in the drive-in series, tickets will be sold by the carload (up to 4 people per car) and provide each group of fans with their own space in Lot A of the arena’s parking lot.

Guests will be allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks to party in their zone, while staying judiciously separated from their neighbors.

“We are thrilled to have live music returning safely to the Atlanta area for a great weekend of Live From The Drive-In. We’ve seen such a great demand from fans to get back to concerts in a safe manner and from artists to get back on the stage to perform again,” said Peter Conlon, President of Live Nation Atlanta. “It’s also really great to be bringing live event jobs back to some local crew and workers who have been out of work since March. We can’t wait to see everyone come out.”

Event staff will also take extra steps to ensure the concerts comply with all health and safety standards per local jurisdictions and state regulations in order to protect fans, artists, crews and staff.

Safety measures include sanitation throughout the event and hand-sanitizing stations will be available, along with a number of other preventive measures.

LIVE FROM THE DRIVE-IN UPCOMING DATES:

Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Friday, October 16 – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Saturday, October 17 – Blackberry Smoke

Friday, October 23 – Indigo Girls

Saturday, October 24 – Yacht Rock Revue