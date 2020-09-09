Pearl Jam Launches A Turn Out The Vote Campaign

(CelebrityAccess) – Rock legends Jam have joined the growing number of recording artists encouraging their fans to cast a vote in the 2020 Presidential Election in November.

As part of their effort, Pearl Jam launched the PJ Votes 2020 campaign which asks the band’s fans to agree to the Take-Three Pledge of “Vote by Mail,” “Recruit Three Friends” and “Don’t Wait.”

“Voting freely and easily is our ultimate right as citizens of these United States. It’s a hard-fought gift from our foremothers and forefathers. Join us in our Take Three Pledge : Vote by Mail, Recruit Three Friends, and Don’t Wait,” Pearl Jam said in a statement announcing the campaign.

Pearl Jam also launched a new website that helps fans to find out of they are registered to vote and which provides access to information such as absentee ballots, polling places, election rules, state election websites, and more.

Pearl Jam has also partnered with several advocacy groups, including Make the Road Pennsylvania, Citizens for the American Way, and the League of Conservation Voters.