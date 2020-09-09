The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Announces New Diversity Requirements For Best Picture Category

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced dramatic new changes to the eligibility rules for best picture nominees, requiring films to be more inclusive of ethnicity and gender.

The new rules, which will go into effect for the 96th Academy Awards in 2024, require films to meet new criteria, which are all focused on fostering expanded roles for underrepresented groups.

As part of the new changes, AMPAS has established four broad representation categories: On screen; crews; studio staff; and apprenticeship and internship opportunities. Each category is further broken down into detailed subcategories.

The three criteria for on-screen representation, two of which must be met for eligibility, include:

At least one of the lead actors or significant supporting actors is from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

At least 30% of all actors in secondary and more minor roles are from at least two of the following underrepresented groups, including women, LGBTQ, ethnic minorities, or disabled people.

The main storyline, theme or narrative of the film is centered on an underrepresented group.

“The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them,” said Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson in a written statement. “We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”

The new rules were developed by a task force who took a page from Diversity Standards used by the British Film Institute (BFI) to determine eligibility for arts funding in the UK.