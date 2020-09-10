Music Works International Signs Stefano Bollani As The Agency Expands Its Europe2Europe Roster

(CelebrityAccess) — Amid ongoing travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, talent agency Music Works International has bolstered its ‘Europe2Europe’ roster with the addition of Italian composer, pianist, and singer Stefano Bollani.

A prolific recording artist with more than 50 solo albums to his name, Bollani has also performed in collaborations with the likes of Chick Corea, Bill Frisell, Pat Metheny, Bobby McFerrin, Phil Woods and Hector Zazou.

MWI is the exclusive international agency for Mr. Bollani, except for the countries of Italy, France, and Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Bollani is the latest artist to join MWI’s roster of artists based in the 26 European countries that allow travel without passports and immigration controls across their shared borders.

“We started this exclusive roster, and marketing, around the idea of Europe2Europe. I knew that promoters needed European-based artists. We saw a future where the borders were still closed to America and elsewhere, but open to artists already in the region and ready to tour,” said Luigi Sidero, MWI’s agent for Central and Eastern Europe.