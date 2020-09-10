The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Squeeze’s Chris Difford

Chris Difford, of Squeeze. We address the formation of the band and its various iterations, but first and foremost we focus on Chris and his life, both personal and musical, his viewpoints, his choices (and his tenure with Bryan Ferry!) You’ll feel like you’re truly getting to know Chris, and even if you’re not a Squeeze fan you’ll enjoy hearing what Chris has to say.

