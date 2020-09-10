The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Squeeze’s Chris Difford

Bob LefsetzPosted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
19 0

Chris Difford, of Squeeze. We address the formation of the band and its various iterations, but first and foremost we focus on Chris and his life, both personal and musical, his viewpoints, his choices (and his tenure with Bryan Ferry!) You’ll feel like you’re truly getting to know Chris, and even if you’re not a Squeeze fan you’ll enjoy hearing what Chris has to say.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chris-difford/id1316200737

https://open.spotify.com/search/bob%20lefsetz%20chris

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=77612900

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post