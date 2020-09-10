Allegra Willis Knerr Promoted To SVP Synch Licensing At BMG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the promotion of Allegra Willis Knerr to the post of Senior Vice President, Synch Licensing.

Knerr will have oversight of BMG’s U.S. and Canadian synch licensing business, and will collaborate with both Jonathan Palmer, BMG’s SVP Creative Synch in the US, and BMG’s international synch licensing teams.

Based in Los Angeles, Knerr will continue to report to Stephane Hubert, Chief of Staff for BMG North America.

“In all her years with BMG, Allegra has emerged as a driving force for our US leadership team and as one of our most valued and highly respected executives internationally. Beyond the stellar financial achievements delivered by her team under her leadership, she truly embodies BMG’s core values with her tactful and diligent sense of service to our clients and her uncompromising integrity. We would like to thank Allegra for being an inspiration to us all,” said Hubert.

Prior to her promotion, Knerr served as BMG’s VP, Film & TV Licensing after joining the company as part of BMG’s 2011 acquisition of Bug Music, where she held film and television licensing.

Knerr is the latest senior exec promoted at BMG’s synch unit, following Megan Goldstein who was upped to to VP, Synch Licensing; Corey Brulé to Sr. Director, Synch Licensing; and Michael Schmitt to Sr. Director, Synch Licensing.