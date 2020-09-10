Celine Dion Announces Plans To Return To The Road In North America In Mid-2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Celine Dion and her concert promoters Concerts West/AEG Presents announced the rescheduled dates for her North American tour.

Dion’s Courage World Tour is now scheduled to return to the road for 16 shows starting on August 16th in Winnipeg, MB and is scheduled to wrap on September 24, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Dion’s North American run will be preceded by her rescheduled European dates which are set to kick off on March 19, 2021 in Paris, France and play 32 cities across Europe through July 2021.

The tour, which was originally planned for early 2020, was postponed like every other major tour this year due to the dread menace of COVID-19. The run was Dion’s first major world tour since her Taking Chances run which concluded in 2010.

Tickets purchased for the original 2020 tour dates will be honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates.

“I know how difficult this year has been for so many of us, and we are all looking forward to better days ahead. I want to thank you for being so patient over the past few months while the team has been working on rescheduling our North American dates. Finally, we have some news, and I can’t wait to sing and dance with all of you again,” Dion said in a press statement announcing the reschedule.