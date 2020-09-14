Jackie Proffit Joins Music Health Alliance

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Music Health Alliance announced the appoint of industry veteran Jackie Proffit as the latest member of its growing team.

Proffit will serve as Executive Assistant to Tatum Allsep, founder and CEO of the Nashville-based non-profit.

“Jackie’s enthusiasm and passion for the mission of Music Health Alliance combined with her long-time commitment to the greater good of the music industry make her the perfect addition to our already incredible team of women,” said Tatum. “Her vast experience in both the music and the non-profit sectors will be invaluable to MHA now and moving forward – especially since we’ve experienced a 200% increase in advocacy cases since March.”

Proffit brings experience in both the music and health industries to her new role, including stints at stints at DreamWorks, Arista and Radio & Records Magazine, as well as ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where she specialized in entertainment marketing and radio development.

Music Health Alliance provides free healthcare advocacy and support to people working in the music industry who often don’t have access to employer-provided health coverage.

Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, Music Health Alliance has saved the music community more than $50,000,000 nationwide by providing advocacy and access to lifesaving transplants, medicine, mental health resources, end of life care and many other necessary services.

Its services are free to any person who has worked in the music industry for three or more years or who has credited contributions to 4 commercially released recordings or videos. Spouses, partners, and children of qualifying individuals may also receive access to the non-profit’s services from birth to end of life.