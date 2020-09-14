Billboard Launches Two New Global Charts

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Billboard and their parent company MRC announced the launch of two new charts which will track the top songs globally.

The two new weekly charts, the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S., will be generated from worldwide download and streaming data to provide a snapshot on global music trends, Billboard said.

The Billboard Global 200 will include songs from all worldwide territories, while the Global Exclusive US will focus on non-U.S. markets.

The charts debut this week and based on data compiled from the tracking dates of Sept. 4 through Sept. 10. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” topped the inaugural Global 200 and Maluma’s “Hawai” ruled the roost in the U.S.

“As the steward of the definitive industry charts,” MRC Data and MRC Media & Info president Deanna Brown said in a press statement, “we’re thrilled to unveil out our global charts which give the industry insights into the most powerful artists worldwide, what songs have an international impact, as well as what songs may start trending outside of the United States.”