Shani Gonzales Named MD Of Warner Chappell UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner’s publishing division Warner Chappell Music announced the promotion of Shani Gonzales to the role of Managing Director of Warner Chappell Music UK.

Gonzales will take up her new duties in October and in January, plans to relocate to London where she will collaborate with Kate Alderton, the newly appointed Vice President of Operations and Finance at Warner Chappell Music UK, and Amber Davis, Head of A&R, as well as overseeing the music publisher’s London-based global and regional department heads.

In addition, she will continue in her current role as Head of International A&R for the company’s global business, reporting directly to Guy Moot, Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music.

“Shani’s such a talented leader who has catapulted so many songwriters to the very top with her tenacious drive to see them succeed. With a natural affinity and intuitive connection to her writers, I know that she’ll use her gift of fostering meaningful relationships to further develop and grow our vibrant UK roster,” Moot said.

Gonzales rejoined Warner Chappell in 2019 as EVP International with a mandate to help build out the company’s A&R, with a special focus on integrating Warner’s global roster including Ari Pensmith (London), Capital Bra (Germany), El Guincho (Spain), Fred Ball (London) and Jack & Coke (Sweden).

Gonzales started her career at U.S. collection society BMI before she joined Warner Chappell’s A&R team in 2004. She also did stints at Epic Records and Def Jam before she was named Co-Head of A&R for the UK and U.S. at BMG.