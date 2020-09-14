Patricia Wilson Aden Named President & CEO Of The Blues Foundation

MEMPHIS, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Blues Foundation announced that Patricia Wilson Aden has been named as the organization’s next President & CEO.

Aden brings significant experience in the non-profit sector to her new role at the foundation and has a specialization in the preservation of African American cultural resources.

Prior to joining the Blues Foundation, she served as President & CEO of the African American Museum in Philadelphia but she is no stranger to the world of blues music and previously served as Executive Director of the Rhythm & Blues Foundation.

Aden will join the Foundation’s staff on October 1, 2020.

She will succeed Barbara Newman who earlier this year, announced plans to retire.

“On behalf of the global Blues community we wish Barbara Newman the very best for a wonderful retirement and with the greatest appreciation for her tireless dedication to The Blues Foundation as its President & CEO. Thanks to her vision and leadership we are well positioned to welcome Patty Aden as our new President & CEO to continue the forward movement of the organization. We are thrilled to have found such an experienced and well-respected leader and look forward to welcoming her on October 1st,” said Michael Freeman, Chairman of the foundation’s board of directors.