Blanco Brown Expected To Recover Following His Head-On Collision

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Recording artist Blanco Brown is reportedly on the mend after being seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident last month.

The head-on accident, which occurred on August 31st, left the Grammy-nominated vocalist and producer with “significant injuries” that required multiple 12-hour surgeries to address.

According to a statement from his label, BGR Music Group, Brown has been released from the ICU but is still recovering in the hospital.

According to the statement, Brown’s doctors do not anticipate the need for additional surgeries and expect him to make a full recovery.

Blanco and his family also wanted to thank his friends and fans for their support during the ordeal, and noted that they were “humbled and deeply touched by the outpouring of love from all over the world.”

Brown is the progenitor of a fusion of rap and country that he calls TrailerTrap. He scored a viral hit in 2019 with “The Git Up”.