Warner’s ADA Launches In Asia

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group indie distribution operation ADA announced the launch of a new division based in Asia.

ADA Asia will be headquartered in Singapore and Warner has lured label industry veteran Chee Meng Tan away frin Spotify to oversee the new office.

Chee Meng, who previously oversaw Spotify’s Asian operation, will be based in Singapore and will report to Eliah Seton, President of Independent Music & Creator Services at Warner Music Group.

In his new role, Chee Meng will be tasked with expanding ADA’s reach in the region.

His previous gigs also include senior roles at MTV Asia, SingTel, and Sony Music Entertainment.

ADA’s new Asian unit is the latest in a series of international expansions for the distributor and followed the launch of ADA LAtin in July.