Bruce Murray, Recording Artist And Brother To Anne Murray, Has Died

(CelebrityAccess) — Legendary Canadian recording artist Anne Murray announced on Tuesday that he brother Bruce Murray has died.

“He was a singer extraordinaire, a beloved teacher who touched the lives of many students and an author,” Anne Murray wrote in a post on her social media. “He was a compassionate and sweet man…with a kind word for everyone. Our hearts are broken.”

Like his older sister, Bruce Murray was a recording artist and singer who released his self-titled debut album in 1976, scoring modest hits

According to a biography published by canadianbands.com, Murray toured the U.S., Canada, and Australia with Olivia Newton-John and released two more albums before stepping away from his career in music in the mid 1980s.

In 2017, he released his first book, “Piau: Journey to the Promised Land” a biography of his ancestor Pierre Belliveau.