Gillioz Theatre Raises Money With An Auction Of Historic Concert Posters

SPRINGFIELD, MO (CelebrityAccess) — Like many venues across North America, the historic Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, Missouri has been closed due the coronavirus pandemic and has experienced a 100 percent loss of revenue as a result.

Now, in order to stay alive during the shutdown, the independent theater announced plans to auction off a collection of 99 event posters from its extensive archive of concerts and live entertainment.

The posters, which have been accrued since the theater was restored and re-opened as a concert venue in 2006, include stars such as Dwight Yoakam, Bret Michaels, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dave Chappelle, Machine Gun Kelly, Darci Lynne, Kenny G and many others.

Each 11×17-inch poster is certified and stamped on the reverse and have been verified to be one of less than 5 in existence.

Money raised from the auction will be used to sustain the Gillioz Center for Arts & Entertainment and the theater.

You can view the catalog, place a bid and even make cash donations to support the theatre by visiting http://bit.ly/GilliozAuction. The auction ends Oct. 31.

If you want to help beyond participating in the auction, contact Geoff Steele, executive director at 417.863 9491 or email info@gillioz.org.