Ottawa Bluesfest’s The Chef’s Table at the National Arts Centre Sells Out In Hours

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccess) — While the RBC Ottawa Bluesfest has been called off this year, music fans in Ottawa were apparently ready for a night out as The Chef’s Table at the National Arts Centre concert series has fully sold out in mere hours.

Billed as Canada’s first amphibious festival, the events feature live music paired with cuisine prepared by world-class Canadian chefs.

“There seems to be quite an appetite for a respite from the pandemic—the first weekend of this year’s Chef’s Table was sold out within the first 12 hours of going on sale, and the remaining weekends soon followed suit,” says Mark Monahan, the event’s executive director. “People have been cooped up for far too long, so we came up with a way for folks to enjoy an outdoor dining experience on a terrace in the heart of the city, listening to live music performed on a boat moored on the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO world heritage site.”

The concerts, which take place across three weekends, launched last weekend with a performance by Dueling Pianos (featuring Dave Kalil & Tyler Kealey) and a menu curated by Chef Helena Loureiro (of Portus 360 and Helena Restaurant in Montreal) and Chef Kenton Leier (of the National Arts Centre).

Rebecca Noelle will headline the second weekend with Chefs Kenton Leier (NAC), Pascal Menard (Global Affairs Canada), and Ian Bilodeau (Canadian Museum of History) providing the sumptuary.

For the final weekend, Chefs Kenton Leier (NAC) and Sheila Flaherty (of sijjakkut in Iqaluit) are on tap for the food while the Horojoro Trio, (Jamie Holmes, Jeff Rogers, and JW-Jones) will provide musical entertainment.