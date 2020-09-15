The Ryman Lands A Sponsorship Deal With PNC Bank

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Ryman Hospitality, operator of Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, announced it has reached a multi-year sponsorship deal with PNC Bank that will see PNC become the ‘official bank’ of the historic venue.

The sponsorship will include naming rights of an outdoor plaza that includes a permanent outdoor stage that will host live music and other events.

The new stage will be located on the north side of the Ryman property and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the Ryman said.

Like previous expansions, the new stage construction will not impact the historic auditorium.

The sponsorship deal will also see PNC become a presenting sponsor of Ryman Community Day, an annual event that allows Tennessee residents to take a tour of the Ryman for free.

“PNC’s passion for music education and building strong, vibrant communities that engage in the arts aligns with our core values here at the Ryman,” said Gary Levy, Ryman Auditorium general manager. “This relationship will elevate experiences at the Ryman, both inside and out, throughout the year with the addition of the outdoor stage and enhanced activations during Ryman Community Day, to name a few. We’re excited to have PNC as our official financial sponsor.”

“Music is a great platform to connect people,” said Mike Johnson, PNC regional president for Tennessee. “It has the power to transcend boundaries of age, time and background. We hope the PNC Plaza at the Ryman will connect communities, neighborhoods and generations to create a stronger, more vibrant region.”

Live music has been slowly returning at the Ryman and last week, they announced a doubling of their in-person concert capacity. According to the Ryman, they are employing physical distancing and enhanced cleaning practices, as well as requiring patrons and staff to wear masks to combat the coronavirus.