Ticketmaster Partners With VenueNext For Contactless Upgrades

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s Ticketmaster ticketing service announced a multi-year partnership with mobile commerce technology company VenueNext that will add contactless payment and ordering services to Ticketmaster’s platform.

The partnership will provide fans to manage their visit to participating venues from their mobile device, including getting inside to concessions and merch.

The expanded service will be made available across Ticketmaster’s digital platforms with a special emphasis on the Ticketmaster app and clients’ mobile app experiences.

As well, the VenueNext partnership will also allow additional personalization, including tailored special offers, and services such as in-seat ordering, and pre-purchasing merchandise which will reduce wait times at pick-up windows in venue.

“Ticketmaster has been leading the transition to mobile ticketing due to its many benefits for artists, teams and fans, from fraud prevention to streamlined event-day experiences and more,” said Amy Howe, Global Chief Operating Officer, Ticketmaster. “Now with the new health and safety guidelines for live events accelerating demand for digital ticketing to an all-time high, we’ve partnered with forward-thinking companies like VenueNext to co-create the most innovative technologies available to help fans get back to seeing their favorite artists, players, and teams in person that much sooner. Most importantly, fans will have extra peace-of-mind as they return to live events knowing these venues are taking added measures to protect their safety and make their live event experiences even easier.”