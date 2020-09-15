Dolly Parton’s Dulcimer Among The Items To Be Auctioned Off For ACM Lifting Lives Benefit

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic foundation, ACM Lifting Lives, is staging an online-only charity auction that will be headlined by a notable four-string mountain dulcimer formerly owned by country music icon Dolly Parton.

The dulcimer, studded with Swarovski-crystal and accompanied by its original stand, was owned by Parton for more than 3 decades and was used in her 50th Anniversary performance at the Grand Ole Opry in 2019 and is worth an estimated $50,000, according to Christie’s Auction House.

The auction also includes a host of items from donated by artists in the country music world, including Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Marty Stuart, Bernie Taupin, and Trisha Yearwood.

Proceeds from the auction will be used to support the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund.

“We are immensely grateful to the artists in the Nashville community and beyond who have generously donated items for this auction in collaboration with Christie’s. Every winning bid will go towards our COVID-19 Response Fund to support the workers of our country music community: the tour bus drivers, aspiring musicians, techs and venue workers – so many of whom have lost their livelihoods overnight during the course of this pandemic. So far, the fund has distributed $1.5 million and we are hoping the sale of these iconic items will enable us to support more affected by this crisis.”

To sign up for more information on the auction, visit: www.christies.com/nashville.