Oak View Group Strikes A New Deal For Coachella Valley Arena

PALM DESERT (CelebrityAccess) — Arena management, investment, and consulting company Oak View Group is partnering with The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation to build a brand new entertainment arena near the city of Palm Desert.

Located in Riverside County, the privately funded arena will feature 300,000 square feet with a capacity of more than 10,000, including suites and premium hospitality clubs.

The arena will also include the new AHL Team Hockey Training Center, which will also be available for use by the public for youth hockey, figure skating, and adult ice skating.

The new publicly available rink will fill a hole in the Coachella Valley that was left when the region’s only other ice skating rink, the Desert Castle, located in Cathedral City, closed its doors for good in March.

Groundbreaking and construction are scheduled to begin in 2021 with a projected completion date of the 4th quarter of 2022.

When it opens, the arena will serve as a home for the American Hockey League team of the Seattle Krakens. Additionally, Live Nation will serve as a ‘strategic partner’ bringing concerts and other live entertainment to the arena.

Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, will continue to work as a strategic partner and supply the new arena with its large stable of top touring artists and premium live events.

The arena was originally intended to be located on a 16-acre plot of land owned by Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, a federally recognized Indian Tribe, however, negotiations fell through. Instead, the arena will be built on a 43.35-acre property owned by The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation, a private foundation that generously supports educational and other charitable projects.

“After more than a year of good faith negotiations we were unable to finalize an agreement with the Agua Caliente tribal leaders for OVG to lease, develop and operate the privately funded arena,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. “We appreciate the ongoing support and encouragement from the community and are very pleased to be partnering with the Berger Foundation who share our vision for creating a world-class venue for the Coachella Valley and what will be one of the most premier music and professional sports arenas in the world.”

“As a local La Quinta resident, I am excited about having a world-class arena built,” added Irving Azoff, co-founder of Oak View Group. “The venue will be a major must-play destination for top talent and be the ultimate fan-friendly showcase for both valley’s sports and entertainment attendees.”