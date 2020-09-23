Alicia Keys
The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Monday, September 22, 2020, with guests Alicia Keys, and Khalid. ( Terence Patrick/CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved)
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News

Alicia Keys Featured In A Week-Long Residency On The Late Late Show With James Corden

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
54 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning R&B legend Alicia Keys will be featured in a week-long ‘residency’ on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

For the residency, Keys is performing in a series of live, open-air performances, conducted in the socially distanced safety of the parking lot at the Late Late Show’s studio in Television City.

Keys, along with special guests, including Khalid, are performing material from her latest album ‘Alicia’ which debuted on RCA Records earlier this month.

The album, which was delayed from its original launch date in March, features collabs with the likes of Miquel and Khalid.

She’s lined up to return to the road for her delayed ‘Alicia – The World Tour’ next year.

Check out Alicia Keys and Khalid performing ‘Son Done’ on the Late Late Show.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post