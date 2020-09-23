Alicia Keys Featured In A Week-Long Residency On The Late Late Show With James Corden

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning R&B legend Alicia Keys will be featured in a week-long ‘residency’ on James Corden’s The Late Late Show.

For the residency, Keys is performing in a series of live, open-air performances, conducted in the socially distanced safety of the parking lot at the Late Late Show’s studio in Television City.

Keys, along with special guests, including Khalid, are performing material from her latest album ‘Alicia’ which debuted on RCA Records earlier this month.

The album, which was delayed from its original launch date in March, features collabs with the likes of Miquel and Khalid.

She’s lined up to return to the road for her delayed ‘Alicia – The World Tour’ next year.

Check out Alicia Keys and Khalid performing ‘Son Done’ on the Late Late Show.