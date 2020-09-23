The Ohana Festival Goes Virtual For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — The Ohana Festival has become the latest event to announce it is going virtual for 2020.

Set for a 24 hour stream starting at 5PM on September 26th, the virtual music festival will feature a mix of new performances, and archival content from past editions of the event.

Deaf Charlie, feat. Jeff Ament & John Wicks, Pluralone, Iron Sage Wood ft. Rob McHado, and the Aquadolls are lined up for live sets.

Eddie Vedder, The Strokes, Incubus, Social Distortion, Tash Sultana, Jenny Lewis and Lukas Nelson are among the artists who will be featured in some of the archival Ohana performances from years past.

Rounding out the offerings for the virtual festival famed Canadian photographer, conservationist, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen has been announced as the ‘storyteller’ for the event.

Presented by Kona Brewing Co., the free 24-hour stream will relive the magic of Doheny State Beach on Nugs.net and YouTube.

As part of their sponsorship of the event, Kona is donating a total of $50,000 to the following charities: San Onofre Parks Foundation, Doheny State Beach Foundation, Sea Legacy, Rob Machado Foundation, WSL Pure, Wyland Foundation, Waves for Water, Los Cerritos Wetland Trust.