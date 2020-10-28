Nicole Wyskoarko Named Co-Head Of A&R At Interscope Geffen A&M

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Interscope Geffen A&M has promoted label industry veteran Nicole Wyskoarko to the lofty post of Executive Vice President/Co-Head of A&R at the label.

In her new leadership role, Wyskoarko joins Sam Riback, who has overseen A&R at IGA since 2016 and currently oversees the pop/rock A&R team.

In addition to her new duties, Wyskoarko will continue to oversee IGA’s Urban A&R team and will collaborate with Riback on bringing the label’s A&R teams together to function as a single unit.

In her new role, Wyskoarko will continue to report directly to Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman and CEO John Janick.

A Los Angeles native and alumnus of the University of Southern California, Wyskoarko attended Brooklyn Law School with the goal of breaking into the music industry. While still in law school, she landed an internship at Universal Music Group, working in the Business & Legal Affairs department of what was then the Island Def Jam Music Group.

Following graduation, she landed a full-time gig at UMG, where she worked for more than a decade, eventually rising to Senior Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs for the company’s East Coast labels (Island, Def Jam and Republic).

In 2016 Wyskoarko joined the law firm of Carroll, Guido & Groffman, LLP, where she represented a music heavy client roster that included Meek Mill, Mustard, Playboi Carti, H.E.R., Lil Mosey, and others.

She joined IGA in 2018 as Executive Vice President of Urban Operations and has since scored successes with artists such as Juice WRLD, DaBaby, Lil Mosey, Ella Mai, Mustard, Summer Walker and 6lack, among others.