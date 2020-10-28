NIVA Partners With Bulldog DM For Livestreaming Events

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association announced it has partnered with livestreaming specialists Bulldog DM to develop livestreamed events in support of the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund and the organization’s advocacy efforts.

According to NIVA, the partnership will allow the organization to leverage Bulldog’s livestreaming expertise to position NIVA to to engage brands, partners and sponsors with turnkey solutions for live stream events from the stages of NIVA members.

NIVA, which launched earlier this year amid the industry-wide shutdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, has been working to help keep independent concert venues afloat without any meaningful support from the federal government.

“Independent venues’’ survival is without a doubt critical to the live music industry,” said Bulldog DM Founder and CEO John Petrocelli. “These cherished stages have served as the launchpad for the greatest acts in music history. Through our premium PPV service, Bulldog is partnering with brands and promoters to power beautifully produced concerts, festivals, collaborations, and experiences from NIVA stages.”

“We’ve engaged Bulldog DM to help quickly scale a best-in-class livestreaming strategy to provide relief to our industry which is on the brink of collapse. Bulldog DM’s rich history in live music streaming was important in our decision as was their expertise in how to properly monetize live video. They fully understand the critical situation we face as independent venue operators and how important it is for us to create a strategy centered on generating donations through live content during our fight for survival,” said Stephen Sternschien, Treasurer of NIVA and co-owner of Austin TX’s Empire Garage, Empire Control Room and The Parish independent music venues.

Last week, NIVA staged the Save Our Stages festival, a virtual music festival that livestreamed performances from the stages of some of America’s most recognized independent concert venues. The 3-day event, which featured performances from the Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Macklemore, and the Lumineers, among numerous others, raised more than $1.8 million to support NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund.