Downtown Announces New Hires, Promotions

NEW YORK, (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Holdings, parent company to Downtown Music Publishing, announced several new hires and promotions for senior roles at the company.

Promotions include Joel Andrew who has been appointed to the role of CD Baby President and Tracy Maddux who will transition to Chief Commercial Officer for Downtown.

Additionally, Amber Charania has joined the company’s Legal and Business Affairs team as Legal Counsel, and Downtown announced that Dean Luck has been hired as International Controller.

Joel Andrew, a 17-year vet at CD Baby previously worked with the DIY record distributor’s physical operation team but most recently served as SVP of Business Affairs and General Counsel. Prior to joining CD Baby, Andrew worked for EMI Distribution and was a touring musician.

Maddux, another CD Baby alumni originally joined CD Baby in 2010 and has since served in multiple leadership roles at the company. Maddux earned a BA from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Indiana University.

”I’m thrilled to formally join the Downtown leadership team,” said Tracy Maddux. “Working with Downtown for the past several years—first as a partner company, and eventually as a subsidiary—I’ve seen first-hand how focused the entire enterprise is on creating a more equitable music ecosystem. I believe deeply in its mission and core values, and am excited to continue supporting Downtown’s vision as Chief Commercial Officer.”

Serving as Legal Counsel, Amber Charania joined Downtown after a stint with the multinational law firm DLA Piper, where she was in the corporate law practice, which included a strong focus on representing corporations and private equity firms in connection with M&A transactions and general corporate matters. Previous gigs also include Finestone, Morris & White, LLP, where her practice focused on both corporate and entertainment matters. She earned her JD from Emory University School of Law.

Based in London and reporting to Dan Bettes, Downtown’s Vice President of Finance, Dean Luck’s portfolio at Downtown will include all aspects of international finance matters for the publisher, including financial reporting, treasury management, and multi-jurisdictional compliance. He earned his degree at the University of Hertfordshire where he studied finance and accounting.

“With Downtown’s recent growth to include more expanded services for artists and labels, it’s important to ensure our executive leadership team reflects the variety of capabilities we offer. Having known and worked with Tracy since CD Baby and Songtrust first established commercial ties in 2014, his experience in both the distribution and independent artist sectors combined with a working rapport that has been years in the making, Tracy is a natural and welcome addition to the Downtown Music Holdings leadership,” said Downtown CEO Justin Kalifowitz.