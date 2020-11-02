Chase Rice To Perform A Live Show At The Owensboro Sportscenter In December

OWENSBORO, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Despite a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, country music artist Chase Rice is lined up for an in-person live concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter on December 3rd.

For the live show, Rice will perform an acoustic set and will be supporting his fourth studio album “Lambs & Lions” which he released via Broken Bow Records in 2017.

After supporting Kenny Chesney’s The Big Revival stadium tour in 2015, Rice has been headlining his own tours of 2,500-3,000 seat venues.

With the pandemic raging, his show in Owensboro will have a limited capacity to allow for social distancing, with staggered seating and marked queues for concessions and merch.

Additionally, fans will need to remain in their seats unless traveling to the restroom or concessions and masks will be requierd at all times unless eating and drinking while in your seat.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the venue and the doors will open a full 90 minutes before the start of the show to reduce congestion at the door, venue manager Spectra said.