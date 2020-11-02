Taraji P. Henson To Host The AMAs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Oscar and Emmy-nominated writer, actor, and producer Taraji P. Henson has been announced as the host of the 2020 American Music Awards.

The 2020 AMAs are set to air live at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:00 PM ET/PT, on ABC.

“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans,” said Henson. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Henson first made a name for herself in the 2005 film “Hustle & Flow” and David Fincher’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2008). More recently, she earned multiple Emmy nods for her turn as Cookie Lyon in the Fox musical drama “Empire.”

She is currently developing an “Empire” spinoff with her production company, TPH Entertainment, as part of her first-look deal with 20th Television.

The “2020 American Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.