The Slaight Family Foundation Donates $5 Million To Support Massey Hall Renovations

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Slaight Family Foundation donated an additional $5 million to support the ongoing renovation of Toronto’s iconic Massey Hall.

As a result of the contribution, the Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall announced that Massey Hall’s auditorium will be named in honor of The Slaight Family Foundation founder Allan Slaight.

“Our family is pleased to know that our father’s legacy will be celebrated in this storied hall where so much musical history has been made and that our donation will have a powerful impact for the future of music in Canada.” – Gary Slaight, President and CEO, The Slaight Family Foundation.

The Slaight Family Foundation has been a key supporter of the Massey Hall Revitalization plan, which kicked off in 2017 with a donation of $5 million from the Slaight Family Foundation.

The Foundation’s most recent donation brings their total contribution to the rehabilitation of Massey Hall to an impressive $10 million.

“This incredible gift serves as a beacon of hope amid challenging times for the live music community, ensuring Canada’s most iconic concert hall will continue hosting defining moments in our culture for generations to come. We are profoundly grateful for The Slaight Family Foundation’s generosity and proud to honor a true Canadian broadcast legend,” said Jesse Kumagai, President and CEO, The Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall.