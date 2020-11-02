Dan Limerick Named Chief Operating Officer At WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, WME announced that Dan Limerick has been promoted to the post of Chief Operating Officer at the talent agency.

In his new billet, Limerick will work with Lloyd Braun, President of Endeavor Client Group and WME President Ari Greenburg to oversee all areas of the agency with a focus on business priorities and strategic initiatives.

Prior to his promotion, Limerick was Head of Business Affairs for Endeavor Client Group, where he oversaw business strategy for client deals, and played a key role in managing guild relationships.

He joined WME in 2016 as WME in 2016 as Head of Television Business Affairs after a stint at Warner Bros where he was Executive Vice President and Head of Business Affairs.

“Dan has been a critical thought partner to our agency and clients throughout his time at WME, serving as a steady hand amidst transformational changes in our industry,” said Braun. “Dan’s character and judgment are emblematic of who we strive to be, and we look forward to him playing a larger role in the growth of WME.”

“During my time at WME, I have been continually inspired by the passion and creativity of my colleagues,” added Limerick. “I look forward to my continued collaboration with them, and am beyond excited to partner with Lloyd and Ari as we navigate this time of unprecedented change and opportunity in our business.”