Matthieu Tessier To Succeed Caroline Molko As Managing Director Of Warner Chappell Music France

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music’s publishing division Warner Chappell Music announced that Matthieu Tessier will be promoted to Managing Director of the company’s French office.

Tessier joined Warner Chappell in 2007 as Junior Artistic Director and became Head of A&R in September 2016, a position he has held since. During his tenure, he’s signed songwriters such as Angele, Aya Nakamura, Benjamin Clementine, Lilly Wood & The Prick, Julio Masidi and Parcels.

Tessier will be stepping into the role vacated by Caroline Molko, who announced that after 18 years as Managing Director of the French office, she’s stepping down.

The transition will take place over the next couple of months, with Tessier officially assuming his new duties on January 5th. In his new role, Tessier will report to Guy Moot, Co-Chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music.

“I’d like to thank Caroline who, every day for the last 13 years, enabled me to learn my profession. Her friendship, support and unfailing confidence have been amazing. Together, we’ve been able to support the career development of hugely talented songwriters, building a roster that shines with its richness and diversity. It’s an honor to succeed her, taking charge of an incredible catalogue and supervising a team at the cutting edge of music publishing. I’d also like to warmly thank Guy Moot and Carianne Marshall for giving me the opportunity to continue promoting our songwriters, contributing in the best possible way to the renown of their work in France and around the world,” Tessier said.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed leading the amazing team at Warner Chappell France and working with our talented songwriters and their managers. I think we’ve played a real role in modernizing the publishing business and contributing to the diversity of the music scene in France. After working night and day for more than three decades in the industry, I’m looking to take a break before embarking on my next adventure. I’d like to wish Matthieu all the luck in the world as he steps into what’s one of the best jobs in the music business,” Molko added.