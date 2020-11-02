Billboard’s Melinda Newman To Receive The 2020 CMA Media Achievement Award

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association announced that Melinda Newman, Billboard’s Executive Editor, West Coast and Nashville, is the recipient of the 2020 CMA Media Achievement Award.

The CMA surprised Newman with news of the award during an interview with Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, who have been announced the co-hosts of the 54th annual CMA Awards.

The CMA Media Achievement Award recognizes achievement by print television, radio, and digital journalists, columnists, and editors focused on the world of country music. The recipient is selected by ballot by publicist members of CMA.

A veteran of music journalism, Newman has spent more than a decade in music journalism, including as a freelancer who contributed to publications such as the Washington Post, and the Los Angeles Times, as well as trades such as Billboard and the Hollywood Reporter.

“We are delighted to be presenting Melinda with this year’s Media Achievement Award,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “We can’t thank Melinda enough for her consistent, thoughtful coverage of the Country Music landscape over the years, which has been essential in furthering CMA’s mission of bringing Country Music to fans across the globe. We look forward to seeing Melinda back in Nashville soon so we can celebrate her achievement.”

“When I returned to Billboard three years ago, with editorial director Hannah Karp’s blessing, we actively aimed to strengthen our Country coverage,” added Newman. “Our mission has been to herald the artists and other creatives who make the music and the industry executives who ensure it gets out to the millions of fans, as well as chronicle the trends and issues facing the Country Music community. This award is wonderful recognition that we are on the right path. On a personal note, Country Music has provided an even greater refuge than ever before to help make these uncertain times bearable. For that I am very grateful.”