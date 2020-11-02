Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Spooner Oldham To be Inducted Into The Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Steve Earle, Bobbie Gentry, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Spooner Oldham have been announced as the inductees for the 2020 class of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

“This year marks our 50th year to welcome a new class into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. And although our year has looked different, we couldn’t be more excited to continue our commitment and core mission by announcing the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Class of 2020,” says Songwriters Hall of Fame board chair Sarah Cates. “It’s our great honor today to welcome our class of 2020: Kent Blazy and Brett James in the songwriter category; Spooner Oldham in the veteran songwriter category, Steve Earle as our songwriter/artist and Bobbie Gentry as our veteran songwriter/artist.”

However, this year’s induction ceremony will be postponed due to the coronavirus. The 2020 class will be inducted along with the 2021 class during a “50-51” edition of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Music City Center.

Steve Earle, who has won multiple Grammy Awards over the course of his storied career, wrote and recorded many of the hits he is best known for, including “Guitar Town,” “Copperhead Road” and “The Devil’s Right Hand.”

Artist/songwriter Brett James’ wrote hits such as “Jesus Take The Wheel” (Carrie Underwood), “When The Sun Goes Down” (Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker) and “Summer Nights” (Rascal Flatts).

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Spooner Oldham is the writer behind R&B and Pop hits such as “I’m Your Puppet” (James & Bobby Purify), “Cry Like A Baby” (The Box Tops) and “Sweet Inspiration” (The Sweet Inspirations).

Artist/songwriter/producer Bobbie Gentry popularized many of her own compositions such as the oft-recorded smash “Ode To Billie Joe,” “Fancy” and “Mornin’ Glory.”

Kentucky native Kent Blazy’s songwriter credits include “If Tomorrow Never Comes” (Garth Brooks), “Ain’t Goin’ Down (’Til The Sun Comes Up)” (Garth Brooks) and “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song)” (Chris Young).