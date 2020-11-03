Music In Paranoid Times: Episode 14 Ft. Sam Roberts of Sam Roberts Band

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 14 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Canadian icon Sam Roberts of the Sam Roberts Band about the making of his 6th studio album All of Us, learning to adapt as an artist when you can’t tour behind your latest release, and what keeps him, as a songwriter, curious about the human condition even after 20 years in the business.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or for free HERE .

Check out Episode 14 below:

