Taylor Swift Fans Rejoice As Re-Record Ban Expires

(Hypebot) — The clause in Taylor Swift’s Big Machine label contract which prevented her from re-recording her hit albums has expired and the Swifties are rapturous.

“My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again,” said Swift earlier this year. “I’m very excited about it. I just think that artists deserve to own their own work.”

Swift has not commented this week, preferring to focus on getting out the vote. But thanks to her fans, the #TaylorIsFree hashtag is trending on Twitter and Instagram.