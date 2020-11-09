Bob Newman Named Chairman At ASM Global, To Step Back From Day-To-Day

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the appointment of industry veteran Bob Newman as Chairman of the venue management and entertainment company.

Newman, who currently serves as ASM Global’s President & CEO, will continue in his role as chief executive while a successor is identified, the company said.

In his new role, Newman will transition away from the day-to-day operations of the company and will focus on business development, client relationships, and strategic initiatives for ASM Global.

Newman, who was president of AEG Facilities when it merged with SMG Worldwide in 2019, oversaw the integration of the two companies.

He also oversaw the launch of ASM Global’s VenueShield, a hygiene protocol developed for more than 325 ASM Global venues around the world as the events industry grapples with the new reality of coronavirus.

“Bob was instrumental in the formation of ASM Global and its strategic evolution. Since then we have continued the growth of our core businesses and we now have a strong foundation in place to further build upon. The Board of Directors looks forward to working with Bob as he transitions to Chairman and we select a new CEO. Bob’s on-going, long-term commitment to the Company in his new role and through his continued Board service is valued and appreciated,” said ASM Global lead director Amy Miles.

“It has been an honor and privilege to lead this organization from its formation, and above all, I have the utmost respect and appreciation for our clients and team members across the globe who have demonstrated tremendous resiliency, strength, and sense of purpose during this challenging year. In a very short period of time, we have formed a great company, assembled an amazingly talented team at field and corporate levels, and now have a vibrant path for solid growth opportunities in the future. I am excited and looking forward to focusing on my new role, serving as a Board member and actively supporting a new CEO who will assume full responsibility for leading ASM forward,” Newman added.