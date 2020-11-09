Biden’s Victory Catapults YG’s 2016 ‘FDT’ To The Top Of The Charts [Explicit Language]

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The presumptive election of Democratic candidate Joe Biden as America’s next President helped to propel a 2016 track to the top of the charts again.

The politically charged track titled “FDT” (Fuck Donald Trump) by Los Angeles-based rapper YG, and which featured the late Nipsey Hussle, returned to the top 10 of the iTunes, peaking at #2 but never quite managing to unseat Luke Combs’ “Forever After All.”

The song was played in public celebrations of Biden’s victory in cities that included Atlanta, Los Angeles, and New York, and even made it in the background (accidentally, we must presume) of a CNN broadcast covering the celebratory moment on the streets of Los Angeles.

YG took advantage of the song’s resurgence to share a new, dubbed video of the song that shows President-elect Biden and his running mate Kamela Harris, among others, appearing to dance to the song.

https://t.co/VzlH94rSOr FUCK TRUMP pic.twitter.com/QI36J0FYt9

— 4HUNNID (@YG) November 7, 2020