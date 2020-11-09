Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, John Landau, Irving Azoff Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) — A special socially distanced version of the annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on Saturday night, as the 2020 class was inducted into the august music organization.

The 2020 class included Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, legendary talent managers Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.

“While this year’s program will be different than those of years past, we look forward to recognizing their impact on the industry, their fans and the next generation of artists,” Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement.

During the induction ceremony, which was available for fans on HBO, late rock icon and Hall of Famer Eddie Van Halen was honored with a tribute led by Guns N’ Roses member Slash.

“Eddie Van Halen was a tremendously gifted musician,” Slash said during the tribute. “His style and his sound were completely unique to him. He had a massive impact on guitar playing. I don’t think there’s anybody that’s picked up the guitar since 1978 that hasn’t been touched in some way by Eddie Van Halen’s influence. I’m going to miss his playing and I’m going to miss him as a friend.”

Guests for the night included Foo Fights founder and frontman Dave Grohl, who opened the show, as well as Luke Bryan, Don Henley, Miley Cyrus, Ringo Starr, Billy Idol, Chris Martin, Bruce Springsteen, and Nancy Wilson, among others.