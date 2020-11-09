Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Drops Out Of The CMA Awards After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

(CelebrityAccess) — Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard has become the second artist to have to drop out of the CMA Awards on Wednesday after testing postive for coronavirus.

Hubbard broke the news to his fans with a post on social media, writing: “Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful.”

The previous day, he ‘teased’ his diagnosis, tweeting a photo of his tour bus parked in a driveway and asking his followers, “any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the drive way?”

In a statement to Reuters, the CMA said: “As you may have heard, unfortunately Lee Brice and Tyler Hubbard both tested positive for COVID-19 and are unable to join us for the CMA Awards on Wednesday night. Although this is incredibly disappointing, not only for the show but also for CMA personally as we care deeply for these artists and only want the best for them and their families, it does reassure us that our protocols are working.”

The country music duo was slated to perform their hit “Long Live” during the awards gala. As of yet, the CMA has not announced a replacement act for Hubbard.

Florida Georgia Line have been nominated vocal duo of the year at this year’s CMA Awards.