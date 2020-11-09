Lee Brice Drops Out Of His CMA Performance After Testing Positive For COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music artist Lee Brice was forced to drop out of his scheduled performance during the Country Music Awards on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with a case of COVID-19.

Brice, who is in the running for music video and music event of the year, was scheduled to perform a duet of his shared hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce with whom he shared his nominations for 2020.

According to the Country Music Association, Lady A’s Charles Kelley will instead join Pearce for her performance.

A rep for Brice told People Magazine that the country music star is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms” but is quarantined at home for the next few weeks until a doctor gives the all-clear.

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” his spokesperson said in the statement.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards will air Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 pm EST on ABC with Darius Rucker and Reba McEntire as hosts.