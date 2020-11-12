Ticketmaster Provides An Update To Its COVID-19 Safety Planning

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketmaster has provided additional information and amplification on its planning and approach to event safety in the age of coronavirus.

According to a statement from Ticketmaster, there are no plans to require vaccines/testing for future events. Ticketmaster noted that it does not have the power to set policies for safe entry requirements, including vaccination and testing status and that such decisions would be up to the event organizers.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster said the company is exploring the potential for event organizers to be able to ask fans for COVID-19 vaccine status and/or test results, with third party healthcare providers allowing fans to link their status to digital tickets and storing customers’ HIPPA-protected health information.

However, these safety protocols would still be up to the discretion of the event organizer, and there is, as of yet, no timeline for when or if these additional systems might be implemented.

Ticketmaster did note that they are planning a number of safety features for event organizers, including their recently announced SmartEvent suite, which includes tools that allow event planners to plan for social distancing at events.

“We imagine there will be many third-party health care providers handling vetting – whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified. Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients,” said Mark Yovich, President, Ticketmaster.