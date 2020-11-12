Jennifer Valentin Joins Shore Fire Media As A Senior Account Exec

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations firm Shore Fire Media announced the hire of Jennifer Valentin as Senior Account Executive.

Valentin will be based in Shore Fire’s Brooklyn office and will report to senior vice president Matt Hanks, the company said.

Valentin joins Shore Fire from VP Records, where she served as head of publicity for the indie label. She’s also done stints in publicity at Al Jazeera America and International Business Times which at the time included International Business Times, Newsweek Magazine, Fashion Times, Medical Daily, and the Latin Times, among others.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Communications Management from Emerson College and a B.A. in English from the University of Massachusetts.

“We are fortunate to welcome a publicist with the great music and editorial background that Jennifer has had”, says Shore Fire President Marilyn Laverty.

“One of Shore Fire’s trademarks is our commitment to exceptional campaigns for artists across all genres, and Jennifer’s experience in R&B, Caribbean, and Hip Hop will match the needs of our client roster wonderfully” added SVP Matt Hanks.