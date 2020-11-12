The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Manager Bruce Allen

Bob LefsetzPosted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
27 0

BTO, Loverboy, Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé and more…Bruce Allen is a legendary manager who started out booking clubs in Vancouver and fifty years later is just as vital and integral to his acts’ careers as ever. Listen to hear how Bruce made it, and about his love of Elvis!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bruce-allen/id1316200737?i=1000498307345

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2HCogVd43HAzGte9Onjcax?si=9kKKrDE0TAKAT7heI0pSkA

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post