The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Manager Bruce Allen

BTO, Loverboy, Bryan Adams, Michael Bublé and more…Bruce Allen is a legendary manager who started out booking clubs in Vancouver and fifty years later is just as vital and integral to his acts’ careers as ever. Listen to hear how Bruce made it, and about his love of Elvis!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bruce-allen/id1316200737?i=1000498307345

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2HCogVd43HAzGte9Onjcax?si=9kKKrDE0TAKAT7heI0pSkA

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast